Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:22 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 

Reyne Stapelmann: Retrofit Your Home Now for New Water-Conservation Law

By Reyne Stapelmann | April 21, 2015 | 12:50 p.m.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2014, property owners who obtain permits to remodel a property that was built prior to 1994 are required to retrofit with toilets that use no more than 1.6 gallons per flush, showerheads with flow rates of no more than 2.5 gallons per minute and other interior fixtures that use less than 2.2 gallons of water per minute.

This will affect all single family, multifamily and commercial property permits where 10 percent or more of the square footage is included in the remodel.

By Jan. 1, 2017, all residential properties in California that were built prior to 1994 will need to be in compliance with low-flow water fixtures as outlined above, which will bring them up to the same standards as homes built since 1994.

The good news is that not only do the newer high-quality toilets work well, unlike the early “flush twice” low-flow toilets, but they are, also, rather stylish and can upgrade the decor of your bathrooms. The same is true for other plumbing fixtures as well, providing an opportunity to replace that tired old kitchen faucet.

Although retrofitting of all pre-1994 homes will not be mandated until 2017, making this change now makes a lot of sense — and cents. You are required to do this within three years anyway, so why not do it now?

What a great way to save money by reducing your water bill and, most importantly, what a great way to conserve our precious water during the current statewide drought emergency.

Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 