Reyne Stapelmann: Retrofit Your Home Now for New Water-Conservation Law

Beginning Jan. 1, 2014, property owners who obtain permits to remodel a property that was built prior to 1994 are required to retrofit with toilets that use no more than 1.6 gallons per flush, showerheads with flow rates of no more than 2.5 gallons per minute and other interior fixtures that use less than 2.2 gallons of water per minute.

This will affect all single family, multifamily and commercial property permits where 10 percent or more of the square footage is included in the remodel.

By Jan. 1, 2017, all residential properties in California that were built prior to 1994 will need to be in compliance with low-flow water fixtures as outlined above, which will bring them up to the same standards as homes built since 1994.

The good news is that not only do the newer high-quality toilets work well, unlike the early “flush twice” low-flow toilets, but they are, also, rather stylish and can upgrade the decor of your bathrooms. The same is true for other plumbing fixtures as well, providing an opportunity to replace that tired old kitchen faucet.

Although retrofitting of all pre-1994 homes will not be mandated until 2017, making this change now makes a lot of sense — and cents. You are required to do this within three years anyway, so why not do it now?

What a great way to save money by reducing your water bill and, most importantly, what a great way to conserve our precious water during the current statewide drought emergency.

— Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.