Reyne Stapelmann: Tips for Staying Safe When Selling Your Home

By Reyne Stapelmann | March 10, 2015 | 1:30 p.m.

At our monthly Realtors meeting this week, we focused on agent safety, and this made me think about the safety of all members of our community. So, I thought you might appreciate some tips for being safe when selling your home.

Before opening your home to perspective buyers there are a few important things to take into consideration in order to protect your home and personal information.

Remember that total strangers will have access to your home, and even though a Realtor will be present at your showings and open houses, he or she cannot be everywhere at one time.

Here is a list of some common items thieves are looking for:

» Keys
» Jewelry
» Credit cards
» Mail
» Firearms
» Expensive clothing
» Valuable dishes and artwork
» Prescription drugs

Get creative if you are going to hide any of these in your home. Thieves have been known to ransack drawers, medicine cabinets and freezers in the past looking for valuables. Though this does not happen very frequently in our area, it is always best to be prepared and not invite that type of activity.

Do not show your own home and do not meet with anyone about your home even if they say they are an agent or with an agent as they may not be who they say they are. Even if they come to your front door, insist that they call your Realtor. Let your agent meet with other agents and buyers or let the agents use the lock box, which records and sends the showing information to the listing agent.

Sometimes a sign posted under the “For Sale” sign saying “Do Not Disturb Owner” helps keep unwanted visitors away. Also, do not divulge any information about your home with people you do not know.

If you have pets, be sure to remove them from your home before any showings as some people make their living out of lawsuits.

These are all ways to help protect your valuables, your identity and your piece of mind during the home sale process.

*Information taken from the National Association of Realtors.

Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.

