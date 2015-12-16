Reyne Stapelmann: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Exceeds Precedent With Unity Shoppe Donation

Real Estate

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors surpassed last year’s $50,000 donation to the Unity Shoppe under the direction of Alyson Spann, this year’s Unity Committee chairwoman.

Spann was joined by a committee consisting of Marisa Holly, Ed Fuller, Dana Hansen, Eddie Madrigal, Joan Roberts, Priscilla Bedolla, Phyllis Lenker, Diana MacFarlane, Christine Salvetti, Gloria Easter, Leanne Wood, Karen Strickland and Kasey Gilles the Staff Liaison.

The committee requested donations from all SBAOR members, promoted the Wine and Music Fest and last week’s Annual Unity Auction.

John Palminteri of KEYT hosted the live auction and approximately 300 local realtors and affiliates attended.

The realtor community has supported the Unity Shoppe since 1917 and realizes how important this contribution is to the community.

Unity Shoppe offers, food, clothing, support services and job training to those in need and has a senior resource center and a Santa’s toy shop.

Serving low-income families, the elderly and children who are referred to Unity by 300 agencies, hospitals, schools and churches in Santa Barbara County, the need for donations is great.

The SBAOR was proud to be the lead sponsor and the highest single donor for Unity this year.

— Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.