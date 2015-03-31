Reyne Stapelmann: ‘Needs & Opportunities’ Focus of Santa Barbara Housing Conference

Even though housing prices fell on the South Coast during the Great Recession, home prices are now back up with the median single-family home price over $1 million and the median condo price over $500,000.

The vast majority of South Coast residents continue to struggle to find adequate, affordable housing. In fact, since 1980 the affordability gap has widened and is significantly greater in the Santa Barbara region than in the rest of the state or nation. Rents continue to increase to nearly unsustainable levels, and the South Coast vacancy rate is under 1 percent. What can be done to address and change this trend?

Be a part of the discussion on these topics at the Coastal Housing Coalition's Santa Barbara Housing Conference on Friday, April 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the historic and newly-renovated Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

Hosted by the CHC, this year's conference theme is "Housing Needs & Opportunities Revealed." This conference will open a dialogue between housing providers, developers, business and government leaders, nonprofits, architects, real estate professionals, financial institutions and large/midsize/large employers. The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors is proud to be one of the key sponsors.

The opening speaker is Dr. McLarney, president of True North Research. He will present key findings of a two-part study commissioned by the Coastal Housing Coalition that collected detailed data from 124 employers and more than 2500 employees on the South Coast. The purpose of the research was to gather statistically reliable information on the state of the jobs/housing imbalance in the South Coast Santa Barbara County, profile its impacts on various aspects of our community and quality of life, as well as identify marketable housing solutions.

The keynote speaker is Paul Zykofsky, AICP. Zykofsky leads programs related to land use and transportation, planning, community design and health at the Local Government Commission headquartered in Sacramento. He studied at Swarthmore College and obtained the degrees of bachelor of architecture, summa cum laude, and master of urban planning from the City College of New York.

The registration fee is $95 before April 3 and $125 after April 3 and at the door. Cost includes breakfast, lunch and post-conference wine reception. Sponsorships are available from $500 to $7,500.

Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased online by clicking here or mailed to CHC, P.O. Box 1076, Santa Barbara, CA 93102. Email [email protected].

— Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.