Reyne Stapelmann: SBAOR Charity Golf Tournament Teeing Off for Katie’s FUNd

By Reyne Stapelmann | March 25, 2015 | 10:15 a.m.

The members of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors have been known for their charitable contributions over the years. This past year, we became the largest donor of the Unity Shoppe, bringing in $48,326 under the direction of our committee chair, Alyson Spann. Kudos to her and her fantastic committee!

Now we are embarking on our 16th annual SBAOR Charity Fundraiser Golf Tournament, which will be held May 8 at the Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta. The proceeds raised will support the Alpha Resource Center’s Katie’s FUNd program, which provides social and recreational opportunities for teens and young adults with developmental disabilities.

Created in 2003, the program honors the determination and passion reflected in the life of Katie Janeway, a 14-year-old girl with developmental disabilities who died tragically while attending a summer camp in 2002. Through Katie’s FUNd, families are offered a safe, inclusive environment where they know their child with special needs is having fun with their peers. The relationships formed live far beyond activities and are one of the most inspiring results of the program.

Funds raised by SBAOR will significantly support Katie’s FUNd and help Alpha serve more youth through partial or full scholarships for those who cannot afford the activity fees.

Our 2015 Events Committee chair, Drew Wakefield, aka Mr. Ramada Inn, will be heading up the fundraiser with the help of his committee, comprised of Leigh Cashman, Carol Frazzano, Matt Genovese, Marisa Holly, Maria Jimenez, Martha McNair, Guy Rivera, Dan Skidmore, Stan Tabler, Robert  Walsmith, Rick Wilson and Gary Woods.

The tournament will consist of a four-man team scramble with a cocktail party and entertainment to follow. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a $2,500 Putting Contest at 10:30 a.m., open driving range at 11 a.m. and tee-off at 11:30 a.m. There will be a $10,000 Hole-in-One Contest and New Car Hole-in-One Contest as well as a silent auction.

For sponsorship and entry information, please contact Kasey Gilles at 805.884.8615 or [email protected].

Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.

