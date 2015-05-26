Reyne Stapelmann: SBAOR Sponsoring Wine & Music Fest to Benefit Unity Shoppe

Mark your calendars for July 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Funk Zone, when the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors will be sponsoring its second annual Wine & Music Fest at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St.

Dance to the music of REDFISH, Santa Barbara’s favorite party band, with lead vocalist and Realtor Stu Morse, and enjoy fresh farm to table fare from “Scratch” food truck.

All proceeds go to the Unity Shoppe, and this event will kick off SBAOR's annual campaign to support its efforts

Throughout the year, the Unity Shoppe benefits more than 22,000 local people in need, through a food and clothing store, a Job Smart program, a senior center, long-term disaster services and a Santa’s Toy Shoppe. It provides invaluable support for many, referred by more than 300 local nonprofits.

Alyson Spann, SBAOR's Unity Committee chair, and her committee members, Priscilla Bedolla, Ed Fuller, Dana Hansen, Marisa Holly, Phyllis Lenker, Diana MacFarlane, Eddie Madrigal, Joan Roberts and Christine Salvetti, have put together this fun Funk Zone event.

For sponsorship information, please call or email Kasey Gilles at 805.884.8615 or [email protected].

Tickets are $10, and parking is available just two blocks away at the train station.

— Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.