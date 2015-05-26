Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:21 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 

Reyne Stapelmann: SBAOR Sponsoring Wine & Music Fest to Benefit Unity Shoppe

By Reyne Stapelmann | May 26, 2015 | 8:18 a.m.

Mark your calendars for July 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Funk Zone, when the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors will be sponsoring its second annual Wine & Music Fest at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St.

Dance to the music of REDFISH, Santa Barbara’s favorite party band, with lead vocalist and Realtor Stu Morse, and enjoy fresh farm to table fare from “Scratch” food truck.

All proceeds go to the Unity Shoppe, and this event will kick off SBAOR's annual campaign to support its efforts

Throughout the year, the Unity Shoppe benefits more than 22,000 local people in need, through a food and clothing store, a Job Smart program, a senior center, long-term disaster services and a Santa’s Toy Shoppe. It provides invaluable support for many, referred by more than 300 local nonprofits.

Alyson Spann, SBAOR's Unity Committee chair, and her committee members, Priscilla Bedolla, Ed Fuller, Dana Hansen, Marisa Holly, Phyllis Lenker, Diana MacFarlane, Eddie Madrigal, Joan Roberts and Christine Salvetti, have put together this fun Funk Zone event.

For sponsorship information, please call or email Kasey Gilles at 805.884.8615 or [email protected].

Tickets are $10, and parking is available just two blocks away at the train station.

Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 