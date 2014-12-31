Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:01 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Reyne Stapelmann: Welcome Message from New President of SBAOR

By Reyne Stapelmann | December 31, 2014 | 11:01 a.m.

Reyne Stapelmann
Reyne Stapelmann

It is quite unbelievable to think that another year has flown by! Here at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, we are looking forward to a wonderful year ahead.

Our new Board of Directors, comprised of Alec Bruice (president-elect), David Kim (vice president), Parker Beatty (secretary/treasurer), Ed Fuller (immediate past president), Andy Alexander, JJLambert, Adrienne Schuele and Doug Van Pelt (returning directors), and Janet Caminite, Justin Corrado, Stuart Morse and Thomas Schulthies (new directors) with affiliate director Justin Dees, is ready to begin implementing our new Strategic Plan. 

Our vision statement reads, “We are the trusted voice for real estate, a progressive resource for our community, and an advocate for our members and the public we serve.” Some of our objectives are: focusing on increasing our public relations, providing our members with “world class” education, continuing  to be a strong and effective advocate for property rights, and focusing on the NAR Code of Ethics combined with the CAR Code of Excellence (pending NAR approval).

We definitely have our work cut out for us!

With my fantastic board, our terrific AE, Bob Hart, and the hardworking and effective staff at the association, I believe that we will continue to effectively serve our members and the public.

We are off to a great start. 

Wishing you all a most happy, prosperous and healthy new year!

Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.

