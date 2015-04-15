Reyne Stapelmann: What Can You Find on SBAOR.org?

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) represents approximately 1,200 members from all real estate specialties, including residential sales, commercial sales, development, property management and appraisals.

Our SBAOR, easy-to-navigate website provides a free link to the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service, which contains home listing information that is updated in real time, not 24 hours later like other real estate websites.

You can also read our Code of Ethics, information on our Ombudsman Program, how to file an Ethics/Disciplinary Complaint, how to file an Arbitration Complaint and information on Mediation. There is also a link to the California Association of Realtors website that includes Code of Ethics information from both the California and the National Association of Realtors.

You will find a separate section with Government Affairs information that covers several topics, including a Zoning Information Report (ZIR) informational sheet as well as links to the Goleta, Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County government websites.

Need to find a Realtor or an affiliate? Our Realtor members are a valuable component to a healthy real estate market. Need information on applying for a real estate license? It is all here, as well as an open house directory, our contact information and a newsletter.

Please browse our website for interesting topics, activities and community information.

— Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.