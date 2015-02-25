Reyne Stapelmann: What Do All Those Initials Mean After a Realtor’s Name?

The acronyms after a Realtor's name indicate that the Realtor has invested time and money in furthering his or her real estate education through coursework, experience and skill development.

These committed professionals go the extra mile, on top of the required coursework required for license renewal.

Below are a few of the designations recognized by the National Association of Realtors.

The e-PRO certification program teaches members how to effectively use real estate technology to grow their business and make it more efficient.

» Advanced training in using the latest technology and social media to promote your property or find your next home.

» A clear understanding of the ways that e-office strategies, rich media and social networking can benefit today's consumer in a real estate transaction.

» Excellence in adopting, implementing and promoting technology best practices.

» Ethics with commitment to use technology in a fair and responsible manner.

» Professionalism by completing an education program designed to keep one’s technical knowledge and skill sets up-to-date.

The Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) is the highest credential awarded to residential sales agents, managers and brokers.

» The CRS designation recognizes professional accomplishments in both experience and education.

» Only 3 percent of all Realtors hold the CRS designation.

A Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designee has undergone specialized training to complete international transactions seamlessly and with reduced risk.

» The CIPS designation is the only international designation recognized by the National Association of Realtors. Only Realtors who have completed the coursework and demonstrated considerable experience in international business can call themselves a CIPS designee, and use the name and logo.

The Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) designation is designed for real estate buyer agents who focus on working directly with buyer-clients at every stage of the homebuying process.

» Valuable real estate education that elevates the agent’s skills and knowledge in the eyes of homebuyers.

» Ongoing specialized information, programs, and updates that keep the agent knowledgeable on the issues and trends facing homebuyers.

The Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designation is for Realtors who want to be able to meet the special needs of maturing Americans when selling, buying, relocating or refinancing residential or investment properties.

» By earning the SRES designation, Realtors are prepared to approach mature clients with the best options and information for them to make life-changing decisions.

The Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) designation is one of the most recognized designations in the real estate industry. The GRI is a 92-hour program that provides the real estate tools and knowledge for Realtors to meet the 21st century.

GRI designees:

» Have pursued a course of study that represents the minimum common body of knowledge for progressive real estate professionals.

» Have developed a solid foundation of knowledge and skills to navigate the current real estate climate — no matter what its condition.

» Are recognized nationally.

» Act with professionalism and are committed to serving their clients and customers with the highest ethical standard.

The Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) certification is for Realtors who want to hone the skills that will allow them to help buyers and sellers of distressed properties.

v Direct distressed sellers to finance, tax, and legal professionals

» Qualify sellers for short sales

» Develop a short-sale package

» Negotiate with lenders

» Tap into buyer demand

» Limit risk

» Protect buyers

Information taken from the National Association of Realtors.

— Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.