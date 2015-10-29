Reyne Stapelmann: What’s In It For an Affiliate?

Real Estate

How could membership as an affiliate of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) benefit your company?

Networking, networking and networking, among other things.

The ability to bring your company’s information and expertise to the attention of over 1,100 SBAOR members could be just what your business needs.

Your membership would allow you to make brief announcements and distribute literature at monthly networking meetings, serve as an affiliate liaison on committees and participate in realtor sponsored events.

You could market yourself by sponsoring realtor charitable and other events, take discounted education courses and seminars, access Santa Barbara Association of realtors updates on local/political issues and submit educational meeting topics about your company and services.

With your Flexmls access, you could receive bulk email, view membership rosters and create labels for marketing, view the Tour of Homes (Caravan List), search all off-market listings, create custom searches, generate off‐market member and statistical reports, search tax records and access calculators, including amortization schedule, FHA and VA loan qualifications.

The annual affiliate membership dues are $250, and for an associate affiliate (an additional contact at an affiliate company), $100.00.

— Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.