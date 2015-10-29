Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:48 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Real Estate

Reyne Stapelmann: What’s In It For an Affiliate?

By Reyne Stapelmann | October 29, 2015 | 3:45 p.m.

How could membership as an affiliate of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) benefit your company?  

Networking, networking and networking, among other things.  

The ability to bring your company’s information and expertise to the attention of over 1,100 SBAOR members could be just what your business needs.

Your membership would allow you to make brief announcements and distribute literature at monthly networking meetings, serve as an affiliate liaison on committees and participate in realtor sponsored events.

You could market yourself by sponsoring realtor charitable and other events, take discounted education courses and seminars, access Santa Barbara Association of realtors updates on local/political issues and submit educational meeting topics about your company and services. 

With your Flexmls access, you could receive bulk email, view membership rosters and create labels for marketing, view the Tour of Homes (Caravan List), search all off-market listings, create custom searches, generate off‐market member and statistical reports, search tax records and access calculators, including amortization scheduleFHA and VA loan qualifications.

The annual affiliate membership dues are $250, and for an associate affiliate (an additional contact at an affiliate company), $100.00.

Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 