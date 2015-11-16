Rhonda Ledson Henderson Named Old Spanish Days Primera Vice Presidente

Advice

Rhonda Ledson Henderson has been elected as primera vice presidente of Old Spanish Days, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring and preserving Santa Barbara’s history, spirit, culture, heritage and traditions.

Ledson Henderson has served on the Fiesta board since 2006 and her responsibilities have included serving as segunda vice presidente responsible for sponsorship and development, vice presidenta tesorera, chairing numerous events including Fiesta Ranchera, La Recepción del Presidente and La Primavera, as well as chairing the Flower Girl Program for six years.

She has also been actively involved in chairing or serving on administrative committees including Ground Lease/Facilities, Board Designated Restricted Funds, Budget, Strategic Planning and Human Resources.

— Old Spanish Days, now a 90-year-old organization, produces an annual eight day festival, Fiesta, that is widely regarded as Santa Barbara’s premier festival.