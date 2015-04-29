Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:29 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Friday to Mark Reopening of Goleta Beach Pier

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Parks | April 29, 2015 | 11:31 a.m.

Goleta pier
Goleta Pier has reopened after parts of the 1,480-foot span were damaged during a storm in March 2014. (Santa Barbara County Parks photo)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at noon Friday, May 1 to commemorate the reopening of the 1,480-foot Goleta Beach Pier.

Portions of the 1,480-foot pier had been damaged when it was struck by powerful waves and a sailboat during a storm in March 2014. Repair work to handrails and decking and major structural repairs, which included the replacement of eight pilings, was completed by Schock Contracting Corp. of Santa Barbara.

The $277,000 project was funded by the County General Fund. The pier reopened to the public last Friday, a week ahead of schedule, and can now be enjoyed by pedestrians, fishermen and boat hoist patrons.

“I want to thank the Coastal Commission for approving the necessary emergency permits to repair the pier and county staff for their diligent work in seeing this project through to completion,” said Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “The Goleta Beach Pier is a vital resource to our community and especially to the anglers who use the pier for fishing. I look forward to seeing the pier reopened and used again by the public that frequently relies on it.”

Wolf will speak at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

Goleta Beach Park is the most heavily visited park in Santa Barbara County, hosting 1.5 million residents and visitors each year. This free park provides critical coastal access and recreation opportunities to residents of all income levels. Parking at Goleta Beach County Park is free and the pier offers pedestrian and vehicular traffic, boat hoist access, and is one of the only places in California where one does not need a license to fish.

Since the closure of the Gaviota Pier in March 2014, the Goleta Beach Pier is the northernmost access point to the Gaviota Coast and Point Conception for boats and other watercrafts.

Click here for more information on Goleta Beach Park and other county parks.

— Lael Wageneck represents Santa Barbara County Parks.

 

