Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to Mark Opening of Goleta’s Fairview Business Center

The Towbes Group, the city of Goleta and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce have planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fairview Business Center in Goleta. The celebration will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 420 S. Fairview Ave.

The center is one of three buildings that make up the Fairview Corporate Center. Now complete, the Fairview Corporate Center accounts for about 242,000 square feet of office space in Goleta.

The Fairview Business Center is a newly constructed 73,000-square-foot Class A office building. On Fairview Avenue directly off Highway 101 and within walking distance of restaurants, shops and the Santa Barbara Airport, the building can support tenants from 7,000 square feet or more. Building features include an on-site gym, state-of-the-art HVAC, electronic security and automobile and bicycle parking.

The Fairview Business Center also brings major street improvements to Fairview Avenue. Street widening and street frontage landscape improvements have transformed this corridor for pedestrians, bicycles and automobiles. A newly constructed sidewalk and MTD bus shelter provide for more safety and better access. Project frontage along Fairview Avenue has undergone a visual improvement that includes drought-tolerant landscaping and newly installed street lights.

The Fairview Business Center demonstrates continued efforts to improve Old Town Goleta.

