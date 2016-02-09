Ribbon Cutting for Laguna Lot Storm Water Infiltration Project Scheduled for Feb. 23

A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Storm Water Infiltration Project at the City of Santa Barbara’s Laguna Lot is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, at 10 a.m.

Completed in December 2015, the project included the removal of approximately 42,000 square feet of asphalt and the installation of permeable pavers in the city’s corporate yard parking lot on Laguna Street as well as the Parks Division parking lot on the corner of Laguna and Ortega Streets.

The permeable pavers allow storm water and urban runoff to infiltrate into the ground rather than washing into storm drains, creeks and the ocean.

The design demonstrates a retrofit that complies with the Clean Water Act and the City’s Storm Water Management Program by detaining and treating the volume of water generated by a one-inch storm event.

Funding for these projects has been provided by a grant agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board and by the City of Santa Barbara Facilities Division.

The ceremony will take place at the Laguna Parking Lot at 616 Laguna Street.

For more information, please contact Alelia Parenteau with the Facilities Division at 805.564.5474.

