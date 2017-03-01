Ribbon-cutting to Mark Opening of Discovery Storage Center

Discovery Storage Center will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new state-of-the-art storage facility center, 6640 Discovery Drive, Goleta. The Goleta Chamber of Commerce will facilitate the event at 1 p.m. Friday, March 10.
Storage Center officials say they delighted to celebrate with the Goleta City Council members and the Chamber of Commerce.
Discovery Storage Center was completed this year on the original site where the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) was researched, designed, built and tested.
There is a permanent exhibit in the Discovery Storage main office honoring the accomplishments of the men and women of Delco who created the LRV.
Discovery Storage Center is equipped with more large commercial drive up spaces than any other storage facility in Goleta. It offers climate-controlled spaces, wine storage, office and conference facilities and shipping and receiving.
For information, contact Beth Morris, Investec Real Estate Companies, 690-1015, or email [email protected]
— Beth Morris for Investec Real Estate Companies.