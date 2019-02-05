Ribbon Cutting to Open Jake Boysel Room at Goleta Valley Library

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting for the Jake Boysel Room at the Goleta Library, 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at 500 N. Fairview Ave. The popular children’s room at the Goleta Valley Library is newly renovated and expanded, and ready for the community to use.

Funding for the project comes from the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library and a private donor, the Boysel Family.

Jake Boysel was just 12 years old when he was tragically struck by a car while he was riding his bike to school on Sept. 6, 2006. He passed away one day later.

The library room was renovated and named in Jake’s memory because of his love of reading and the Goleta Valley Library.

“With all of the wonderful children’s programming at the Goleta Valley Library, we know the new Jake Boysel Room will be well used,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

“We are grateful to the Boysel Family and the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library for their contributions,” she said. “We know that Jake’s memory will live on for thousands of local children in this special place.”

This library area has been used for decades for children’s storytime and other activities. Due to the popularity of the library’s storytelling and reading programs, the room had become too small to accommodate its youngest patrons.

The renovation has turned the area into a multi-purpose children’s activity room that meets accessibility guidelines, provides shelving space for books, and includes tables that can be used for children’s activities.

