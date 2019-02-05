Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, February 5 , 2019, 4:22 pm | Mostly Cloudy 51º

 
 
 
 

Ribbon Cutting to Open Jake Boysel Room at Goleta Valley Library

By Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta | February 5, 2019 | 2:13 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting for the Jake Boysel Room at the Goleta Library, 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at 500 N. Fairview Ave. The popular children’s room at the Goleta Valley Library is newly renovated and expanded, and ready for the community to use.

Funding for the project comes from the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library and a private donor, the Boysel Family.

Jake Boysel was just 12 years old when he was tragically struck by a car while he was riding his bike to school on Sept. 6, 2006. He passed away one day later.

The library room was renovated and named in Jake’s memory because of his love of reading and the Goleta Valley Library.

“With all of the wonderful children’s programming at the Goleta Valley Library, we know the new Jake Boysel Room will be well used,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

“We are grateful to the Boysel Family and the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library for their contributions,” she said. “We know that Jake’s memory will live on for thousands of local children in this special place.”

This library area has been used for decades for children’s storytime and other activities. Due to the popularity of the library’s storytelling and reading programs, the room had become too small to accommodate its youngest patrons.

The renovation has turned the area into a multi-purpose children’s activity room that meets accessibility guidelines, provides shelving space for books, and includes tables that can be used for children’s activities.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I typically do whatever it takes to properly expose the property and get it out to the widest possible audience."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 