Business

Ricardo Calderon Named Wealth Advisor for Rabobank’s Wealth Management Division

By Jacqueline Guzman for Rabobank | April 16, 2015 | 6:53 a.m.

Calderon
Ricardo Calderon

Rabobank N.A. has named Ricardo Calderon vice president, wealth advisor for its Wealth Management Division.

In his new role, he works with investors to identify and pursue their financial goals, providing them with personalized wealth management solutions.

Calderon joins Todd McGinley and Paul Tozzi in covering Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Calderon has 15 years of experience in financial and investment management services. Prior to joining Rabobank, he served as managing director and wealth advisor for First Republic Investment Management in Santa Barbara, and had held related positions at Montecito Bank & Trust and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He is an active member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles and the Santa Barbara Investment Forum.

Additionally, he serves on the Board of Trustees of Crane Country Day School and the Finance Committee of Dream Foundation, and has helped fundraising efforts for the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation, Storyteller Children’s Center and the Breast Cancer Resource Center.

— Jacqueline Guzman is a communications officer for Rabobank.

