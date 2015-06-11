Rice Girls Setting Up Alex’s Lemonade Stand on Coast Village Road to Benefit ALSF

This Saturday, June 13, 11-year-old Ava Rice and 9-year-old Lily Rice will host their third annual lemonade stand to benefit the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, on Coast Village Road in front of the Cos Bar.

The Rice Girls’ Lemonade Stand fundraiser is in conjunction with ALSF’s National Lemonade Days. In 2000, 4-year-old Alex (1996-04) announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Today, ALSF is a foundation with thousands of supporters carrying on Alex’s legacy of hope.

Third-grader Lily says her motivation for the stand is because “Alex’s helps kids with cancer to get the help they need to get better."

The girls will be serving up freshly squeezed lemonade from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Ava and Lily’s mom, Valerie Rice, promises to share her favorite recipe for fresh lemonade with recipe cards ready to hand out — last year the girls squeezed through two full crates of lemons!

McConnell’s Ice Cream has generously come on board to support the girls’ stand and National Lemonade Days, sending over its ice cream truck to CVR, handing out signature scoops for donations. Cos Bar, J. McLaughlin and Maison K will be donating a percentage of their sales that day to ALSF.

Each year, the girls have raised more than $3,000 for ALSF. Please come by and support this worthy cause. Ava believes it’s worth a stop for a sip, scoop and a donation.

“Searching for a cure for cancer is important because kids should be outside jumping and playing, not sitting in a hospital bed," she said. "We hold the lemonade stand to help those kids get outside, get better and get playing."

Come on out from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday on Coast Village Road and help find a cure for those who need it most. These girls are ready to do their part, one cup of lemonade, served up with freckled-faced smiles, at a time.

For more information, please contact Valerie Rice at 805.689.6831 or [email protected]. If you can’t be there Saturday but would like to make a donation to Alex’s, click here.