Richard’s Accurate Auto Repair Welcomes New Managers

Longtime local automotive repair shop Richard’s Accurate has two new managers.

Sam Martinez and Rafael Lopez will work alongside 35-year owner Mike Bishop to bolster the auto repair’s quality service on both imported and domestic cars.

“Sam and Rafael will help the business grow while providing exceptional service,” Bishop said. “Our factory-trained and certified technicians do the job right the first time with a two-year and 24,000-mile warranty.”

Located on the corner of Santa Barbara and Gutierrez streets in Santa Barbara, Richard’s Accurate offers clients free shuttle service, a complimentary car wash and a large parking area.

“I am excited to once again have Richard’s Accurate win Best Auto Repair shop in town,” Bishop said. “As the owner of Richard’s Accurate and former owner of MacMechanic, exceptional customer service is important to me, and I have been blessed to have many of my original Richard’s customers continue to patronize both businesses. I know Sam and Rafael share my priorities and goals.”

Richard’s Accurate auto repair is AAA certified, and Bishop is a member of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce. The shop services both imported and domestic cars and is located at 401 Santa Barbara St. For more information, call 805.962.1741 or click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Richard’s Accurate.