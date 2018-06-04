Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:25 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Richard’s Accurate Auto Repair Welcomes New Managers

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Richard’s Accurate | January 6, 2014 | 10:08 a.m.

Longtime local automotive repair shop Richard’s Accurate has two new managers.

Sam Martinez and Rafael Lopez will work alongside 35-year owner Mike Bishop to bolster the auto repair’s quality service on both imported and domestic cars.

“Sam and Rafael will help the business grow while providing exceptional service,” Bishop said. “Our factory-trained and certified technicians do the job right the first time with a two-year and 24,000-mile warranty.”

Located on the corner of Santa Barbara and Gutierrez streets in Santa Barbara, Richard’s Accurate offers clients free shuttle service, a complimentary car wash and a large parking area.

“I am excited to once again have Richard’s Accurate win Best Auto Repair shop in town,” Bishop said. “As the owner of Richard’s Accurate and former owner of MacMechanic, exceptional customer service is important to me, and I have been blessed to have many of my original Richard’s customers continue to patronize both businesses. I know Sam and Rafael share my priorities and goals.”

Richard’s Accurate auto repair is AAA certified, and Bishop is a member of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce. The shop services both imported and domestic cars and is located at 401 Santa Barbara St. For more information, call 805.962.1741 or click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Richard’s Accurate.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 