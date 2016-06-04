Richard Alan Morrisset, Formerly of Camarillo, 1953-2016

Posted on June 4, 2016 | 10:29 p.m.

Source: Morrisset Family

Richard Alan Morrisset was born January 21, 1953. He led an interesting and full life.

In 1975, he graduated from the University of Southern California and later obtained his law degree from Pepperdine University. Upon graduation from USC, he was commissioned as a Navy Supply Corps officer and, after a fulfilling career, retired as a Navy captain in the Naval Reserves.

Rick was also a CPA and did his apprenticeship with KPMG and Arthur Andersen. He operated his own CPA tax practice in Camarillo, California, before he joined forces with Julie Robinson to form the company Morrisset & Robinson CPAs.

Rick spent the majority of his life in Southern California. However, his love for the Pacific Northwest brought him up to Bellingham, Washington, to live in his later years. More recently, he bought a home on Lake Samish with beautiful views of the lake and forested hills, a most idyllic setting.

Although Rick had many achievements in life, his most important accomplishment was raising his fine son, Robbie, a high school senior en route to the University of Washington this fall.

Rick loved to travel the world, boat around the San Juan Islands, follow USC football, and spend precious time having adventures with Robbie.

He is survived by his son, Robert Morrisset; his father, M. Wendell Morrisset; his sister, Cindy (Dann Daggett); and his brother, John W. Morrisset (Christine). His mother, Jeanne, predeceased him in 2009.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Channel Islands Yacht Club, at 4100 Harbor Blvd. in Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, Washington, as a thank you for their loving care of Richard during his last days.