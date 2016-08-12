Richard Allen Martin of Nipomo, 1946-2016

Posted on August 12, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Rick Martin, 70, of Nipomo passed away peacefully at home Aug. 4, 2016.

Rick was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to John and Bernice Martin March 21, 1946.

Being in a Navy family, Rick moved several times before arriving in Santa Maria. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1964.

He joined the Naval Reserve in 1965. He married Lavonne Nisle of Santa Maria in 1966.

Rick went on Navy active duty in 1966 and retired in 1986 in Port Hueneme. He then made his home in Oxnard.

He later worked civil service for the Navy until he retired in 2013. He then moved to Nipomo, where he renovated his new home and shop.

Rick had many interests, mainly mechanical. He started off-roading while still in the Navy and made many friends.

He was also interested in old cars and joined the Horseless Carriage Club of America. After moving to Nipomo, he joined the Santa Maria A’s and the Cuesta Crankers.

Rick enjoyed helping people out with their old cars more than working on his own and had many over to his new shop.

Rick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lavonne Martin; daughters, Kimberley Martin and Cynthia Roberts (Tim); two grandchildren, Sarah and Bradley Roberts; and brother, Mike Martin (Carolyn).

