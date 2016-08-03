Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:59 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Richard Block Good Scout Award

By Peter McClintock for Boys Scouts of America, Los Padres Council | August 3, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.
Richard Block Click to view larger
Richard Block (Courtesy photo)

Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council is proud to announce that Richard Block will be honored as the 2016 recipient of the Good Scout Award. 

Los Padres Council has been serving the youth of Santa Barbara County since 1914 and would not be unable to fulfill the mission of its council without the leadership of committed volunteers like Block.

Los Padres Council’s Good Scout Award recognizes a community leader who sets a positive example for others to follow through living in accordance with the Scout Oath and Law while also demonstrating exceptional involvement in the community.

Block was selected by a committee of community volunteers, who each year identify an exceptional community leader to nominate to the board of directors for the prestigious recognition.

This year, the board identified Block as having exemplified character, leadership and commitment to the Santa Barbara community.

Block has been a leader in the Santa Barbara community since he first relocated to Santa Barbara in 1998 to accept the role as CEO at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The zoo has been a landmark in the Santa Barbara community for many years, and under Block’s leadership it has been transformed into a platform for both education and conservation.

Additionally, Block has been a great supporter of Los Padres Council Scouts and Leaders. He not only has volunteered his time as an adult member of Troop 37 but has also been instrumental in providing access for scouts and their families to over-night camp at the Santa Barbara Zoo while simultaneously partaking in educational programing and partnerships.

Los Padres Council will formally recognize Block during its annual “Scouting, A Celebration of Youth” event held on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at the historical Santa Barbara Club, located in downtown Santa Barbara.

The community is invited to join in celebrating Block for his commitment to our youth and to our community.

Proceeds from the event will help fund scouting programs throughout the Santa Barbara County.

For more details, contact Los Padres Council at 805.967.0105 or email Carlos Cortez, CEO and scout executive, at [email protected].

Peter McClintock is the district executive of Boys Scouts of America, Los Padres Council.

 
