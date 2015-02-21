Mesa Man Accused of Sex Crimes with Minors Pleads No Contest to Charges

A Santa Barbara man accused of sex crimes with two minors and domestic battery against his wife pleaded no contest to the charges in Santa Barbara County Superior Court earlier this month.

Richard Douglas Box, 70, entered no-contest pleas to felony sex crimes with two minor females, ages 15 and 13, and a domestic violence battery crime involving his wife, according to prosecutor Paula Waldman.

On Feb. 10, she said, he pleaded to two counts of a lewd act upon a 14-year-old as well as sexual battery by restraint and one count of domestic battery causing injury.

Box initially was accused of rape, false imprisonment and child molestation, but as part of the plea deal, all other charges will be dismissed at sentencing.

He was first arrested in December 2013 after police responded to a report of a disturbance at Box’s home in the 200 block of Las Ondas Drive on the Mesa.

A sexual-assault investigation commenced, resulting in Box facing charges of assault with the intent to commit certain felonies, false imprisonment by force, rape, intimidation of a witness or victim by force, assault with a deadly weapon, peeping with a concealed camera, battery and violation of a court order.

Details in court revealed that the investigation surrounds alleged crimes against Box’s wife and his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

He is also facing separate charges of child molestation involving a 13-year-old in Long Beach who lived in an apartment building he owned in 2012. He was arrested in connection with that incident but never convicted.

Box entered not-guilty pleas to the charges and was released on $2 million bail, despite the concerns of Waldman, who said Box could be a flight risk since he is alleged to own property in Thailand, and that he might harm the alleged victims if he is released.

He was arrested again in March 2014 after police said he violated restraining orders of three victims.

On March 24, Box will be remanded into custody to serve 365 days in County Jail.

“Once released, he will serve a full five years on supervised felony probation, including GPS monitoring if deemed necessary,” Waldman said.

Box must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life; stay away and have no contact with the minor victims for 10 years; attend a one-year batterer’s treatment program; not initiate or maintain any contact with females under the age of 18; pay restitution; and obey other standard sex offender terms and conditions.

“If he violates any term of probation during the five years or commits any new crime, the judge will sentence him to 10 years state prison,”​ Waldman said.

