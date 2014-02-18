Richard Brill of ING Financial Partners Hosting Chamber of Commerce’s B2B Breakfast

Richard Brill of ING Financial Partners will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s March Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 4 in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Is your business using the best financial planning tools? Come hear more about how Brill can help your financial needs.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe, coffee from Zizzo’s and water from Team Cashman of State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Attendees must RSVP by noon Monday, March 3 to get on the hot sheet. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email [email protected].