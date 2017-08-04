Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Posted on August 4, 2017 | 9:54 p.m.

Richard Charles Finn of Santa Barbara

Source: Jennifer Kilbourne

Richard Charles Finn
Richard Charles Finn

On Aug. 2, 2017, Richard Charles Finn passed away with his family around him. He had a short but brave batttle with cancer.

A multi-generational Californian, his ancestors came up from Mexico with the Anza Expedition to find greener pastures and helped settle Santa Barbara.

Many times related to the Carrillos, Ortegas, Cotas and others, his great-great-great grand uncle was the first native born Californian to be governor of California, Antonio Romualdo Pacheco.

With a BA in Art from UCSB, his medium became flowers, an interest he had all this life. First a competitor in the Santa Barbara National Horse and Flower Show and also the International Orchid Show.

After becoming a professional florist, he could no longer compete, so he then became a judge. He also started teaching flower arranging at Adult Education (CLL).

Richard is survived by his brother Michael Finn; sister-in-law Carmen Finn; nieces Shannon Wirtz, Jennifer Kilbourne and their families.

— Jennifer Kilbourne

 

