Richard Crockett of Santa Barbara, 1941-2018

Posted on February 13, 2018 | 1:44 p.m.

Source: Jenna Mendenhall

Richard Crockett was born May 31, 1941, in Los Angeles, Calif., the only child of Lyndell and Finis Crockett. He was an only child who enjoyed the attention his parents, both from Tennessee, lavished on him.

Lyndell, a true Southern belle, was sweet and funny, and Richard was the light of her life. Finis, a descendant of Davy Crockett, was a loving and kind father.

Richard leaves wife Diana; two sons, Mark and Bryan, and Bryan’s wife Megan; and grandchildren, Cassidy and Lucas.

Richard married Diana in 1990 and shared his life with her children, Wilson and Shellie, and grandchildren, Harrison and Grace, whom he loved as his own.

Richard was a sergeant in the Air Force and a patriot. In 1967, he purchased McDermott-Crockett Mortuary in Santa Barbara, which he owned and operated until 2010.

He served as funeral director to thousands of families over the years, who all loved him. His life was dedicated to helping others suffering the loss of their loved ones.

Richard, a man of style and grace, was always impeccably dressed, always smiling.

Richard and Diana traveled through life with a song. They dealt with the joys and sorrows of life together.

Richard, you will be missed but never forgotten.

A memorial service will take place at McDermott Crockett Mortuary at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

— Jenna Mendenhall.