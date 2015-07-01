Richard ‘Dick’ Bissell of Santa Barbara, 1930-2015

Posted on July 1, 2015 | 12:14 p.m.

Source: Rose Ty

Richard “Dick” Watson Bissell, 85, of Santa Barbara, Calif., passed away of natural causes on Sunday June 28, 2015, in his home.

Richard was born on May 29, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus and Ethel “Bolles” Bissell; his wife, Orpha Bissell; and his siblings, Barbara Bissell, John Bissell and Peter Bissell.

Richard graduated from The Gow School in New York City and went on to attend Northwestern University. He also served our country in the United States Army.

In 1957, Richard and Orpha were married and settled into the suburbs of Minneapolis. Richard and Orpha owned and ran a women’s clothing store on the campus of University of Minnesota. After selling their store, he went on to sell real estate.

Richard was an avid sports enthusiast and a talented golfer. He was very involved with his two children and enjoyed coaching his son’s little league teams and attending his daughter’s swim meets. His dedication to his children was admirable.

Richard is survived by his son, Charles (Carrie) Bissell, his daughter, Jane (Duane) Roundtree; and his two grandchildren, Ashlie and Halie Bissell.

There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on July 2. Richard will be buried by his wife of 56 years, Orpha Bissell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.