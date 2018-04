Posted on January 25, 2017 | 12:22 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Richard "Dick" Burson, 85, of Goleta, died Jan. 17, 2017. He was born on Aug. 10, 1931.

Memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel.

Donations can be made to South Coast Church, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta, CA 93117.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.