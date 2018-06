Posted on February 28, 2015 | 8:05 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Richard E. Kraemer of Santa Barbara, was born June 3, 1934, and died Feb. 14, 2015. He was 80.



A Memorial Mass will be held at the St. Barbara Parish at the Santa Barbara Mission, 2201 Laguna St., at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2015.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.