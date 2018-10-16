Richard Graham Croft, Jr., 78, of Santa Barbara, died Oct. 13, 2018. He was born on Dec. 14, 1939.
Services are private.
Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.
Tuesday, October 16 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Fair 79º
Richard Graham Croft, Jr., 78, of Santa Barbara, died Oct. 13, 2018. He was born on Dec. 14, 1939.
Services are private.
Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >