Richard Jones of Santa Maria, 1932-2015

Posted on July 28, 2015 | 1:25 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary

Richard Jones of Santa Maria passed away July 15, 2015.

He was 83 years old, born May 21, 1932.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary, which can be reached at 805.569.2424.