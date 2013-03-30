Richard Julian ‘Crash’ Lopez, 1938-2013

Posted on March 30, 2013 | 8:53 p.m.

Source: Lopez Family

Richard Julian “Crash” Lopez was born on February 19, 1938, in Santa Barbara, California, to Rosella and Luis Lopez. He passed away at his cabin on Paradise Road on March 23, 2013, after a short battle with cancer. He attended local schools and then did a stint in the Navy, where he proudly served his country. After the Navy he returned to Santa Barbara and in 1964 started his career as a union electrician with the IBEW Local 413, and continued until 2009!

Our Dad was a loving and supportive Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend. He will be greatly missed by many! He was always the life of the party and was known to many as the man wearing his huge sombrero every Fiesta! He loved to do anything that involved his family — camping, fishing, barbecues and hosting gatherings at his cabin, to name a few. His annual Easter celebration will be sorely missed this year.

Among the many things he loved was volunteering his time for more than 45 years to help organize and put the lights on the Christmas tree at the corner of Chapala and Carrillo streets in downtown Santa Barbara. After retirement, one of his favorite weekly events was his Tuesday poker game with his fellow retirees, which often included lunch at Joe’s Café. Another favorite was traveling to collect his beloved Indian artifacts, of which many are proudly displayed in his cabin. One of his favorite shirts said, “My Indian name is Runs with Beer”, which was quite fitting.

He was married for 25 years to Dondra and raised a great family of five children, all of whom survive him: Crashena Lopez, Monica Lopez, Rico (Tahra) Lopez, Melina (Jason) Stone and Dara (David) Mitchum. He is also survived by his siblings, Luis “Sonny” Lopez, Sylvia Cooper, Steve (Dianne) Lopez, Louise Lopez and Elaine Nellis; his grandchildren, Uriah (Eveline) Stowe, Javier (Candice Ruiz) Lopez, Acacia Stowe, Tre and Alexandria Alvarado, and David and Melissa Mitchum; and his great-grandchildren, Gabriel Lopez and Vincent and Isabella Rosales. Last but not least, he is survived by his numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and so many wonderful friends.

Special thanks to Santa Barbara Hospice nursing staff for providing compassionate care for our Dad.

Richard/Dad was a man with a big heart, a good listener, a wise counselor who always enjoyed a good debate, a great host, and a loving mentor to his family and friends. We will miss you so much, Dad! We send you on your way with a loving “Be Cool.” Until we unite again.

A Celebration of Life barbecue will be held at 1 p.m. April 6 at Manning Park, Area 9, 449 San Ysidro Road in Montectio. Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Unity Shoppe, an organization that dad loved. Click here to make an online donation, call 805.965.4122, or mail a check to Unity Shoppe, 1219 State St., Santa Barbara 93101.