November 22, 2013

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Richard Roy Mawhinney, 81, of Goleta died Nov. 20, 2013.

He was born June 28, 1932.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 in the chapel of Welch-Ryce-Haider's Goleta location, 450 Ward Drive.

