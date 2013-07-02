Richard Michael Herman of Santa Barbara, 1929-2013

Posted on July 2, 2013 | 3:00 p.m.

Source: Herman Family

After a courageous nine-year fight with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Richard Michael Herman died on June 18, 2013.

Richard was born on January 23,1929, in Cleveland Ohio. He graduated from East Technical High School in 1948. He attended Cleveland College from 1949-1951 and studied accounting. After returning from his tour in the Army, Richard attended Fern College from 1953 to 1956 and continued to study accounting. Richard then attended Cleveland Engineering School from 1954 to 1956, studying Machine Design and earning another certification.

Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He did his basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, with the 84th Tank Battalion. He was stationed in Germany for 1½ years at the 26th Base Post Office. Richard continued doing the exact same exercises daily that he had learned in the Army, up until a few weeks before he passed away.

Richard worked in Santa Barbara at AMF (American Machine Foundry) from 1959-1964 as a Drafting Checker. He also worked in Goleta for Applied Research as a Design Drafter from 1964-1967. For a short period, he worked at Infrared from 1967-1968. Later in 1968, Richard went to work for Raytheon in Goleta as a Senior Engineering Checker, until he retired in December 2004 after 36 years of dedication.

While vacationing in Santa Barbara, Richard interviewed for a job and soon he and Beverly moved out to Santa Barbara in 1959. Richard enjoyed sports, both watching and playing. He took a special interest in golf. He and Beverly introduced golf to their kids at a young age and enjoyed many family days of playing. Richard enjoyed watching his Angels baseball and especially his Ohio State Buckeye football. Every Saturday, he would announce “here come the BUCKS ...”

He was a devoted father, attending all of the kids’ school functions, Boy Scouts and Campfire Firl activities and sporting events. Even when he was working double jobs or overtime he always showed up to support us. He and Beverly made sure to plan for family vacations around the United States when the kids were young. He even mastered playing bowling with the Wii in the last few years with the help from his grandchildren. Richard had a wonderful sense of humor and would often tell the same corny jokes when he found a new audience.

Richard is survived by his wife, Beverly; their son, Jeff, and their daughter, Kim; grandchildren Sean and Alaina; his brother, Lewis and sister Patti. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Ransohoff, Dr. Lee and Dr. Newman, and the nurses and lab techs at Sansum Medical Clinic for their kindness and care toward Richard during his illness. We would also like to express our appreciation toward the many nurses and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital who encouraged and cared for Richard during his many visits.

Donations to honor Richard may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Click here to make an online donation.

A memorial service was held last week at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel in Goleta, with a private burial at Goleta Cemetary.