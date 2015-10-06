Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:59 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Richard Thompson and Electric Trio to Take Stage at Lobero

By Angie Bertucci for the Lobero Theatre | October 6, 2015 | 10:10 a.m.

Richard Thompson

Lobero LIVE presents renowned guitarist and songwriter Richard Thompson Friday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. 

A recipient of BBC's Lifetime Achievement Award and Mojo's Les Paul Award, Thompson was appointed officer of the order of the British empire in the Queen of England's 2011 New Year Honours List.

The Americana Music Association also recently honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting.

Robert Plant, REM, Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt and many others have recorded Thompson's songs. 

Richard Thompson and his electric trio are currently touring in support of Thompson’s new release, Still, produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and backed by several longtime players from both Thompson's and Tweedy's bands.

In partnership with the evocative sonic landscape, the key to Still’s emotional resonance is a set of gripping new Thompson compositions rich with his signature mix of trenchant insight, gallows humor and keen empathy for characters at the brink of being overcome by their emotions, their pasts or themselves. 

"This razor-sharp collection deserves your attention, whether you're a longtime fan or a new convert." — Aquarium Drunkard

Tickets are on sale now at Lobero.com or by calling the Lobero Box Office at 805.963.0761.

Tickets are $43.50 for reserved seating. No VIP tickets are available for this performance. All prices subject to facility fees.

Complete calendar listings can be found at Lobero.com.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.

 
