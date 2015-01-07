Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:02 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Business

Rick Arredondo Joins Heritage Oaks Bank as President, Chief Banking Officer

By Rusty Watson for Heritage Oaks Bank | January 7, 2015 | 6:45 a.m.

Arredondo
Rick Arredondo

Simone Lagomarsino, president and CEO of Heritage Oaks Bancorp, has announced the appointment of Rick Arredondo as president and chief banking officer of Heritage Oaks Bank.

Arredondo joined Heritage Oaks Bank on Monday.

"We are very pleased to have someone with Rick's extensive banking experience join our company," Lagomarsino said. "He has the strong banking background and leadership qualities that are important to us. He is a fantastic addition to our executive management team."

The chief banking officer is a newly created position that reports directly to Lagomarsino, who will remain the bank’s CEO. Arredondo will lead the bank’s customer-facing functions, including consumer and business banking, mortgage and marketing. He has more than 40 years of commercial and retail banking experience.

Arredondo has been involved in all aspects of banking, including customer acquisition, lending functions, deposit operations, treasury/cash management services, and mortgage sales and servicing.

Arredondo will serve as a key member of the Heritage Oaks Bank executive team.

Prior to joining Heritage Oaks Bank, he served as president and chief operating officer at Rabobank California in Roseville, overseeing a network of more than 120 branches. Prior to this position, Arredondo served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mellon 1st Business Bank in Los Angeles. He also held management positions at Santa Monica Bank and Bank of America.

— Rusty Watson is a senior vice president for Heritage Oaks Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 