Rick Arredondo Joins Heritage Oaks Bank as President, Chief Banking Officer

Simone Lagomarsino, president and CEO of Heritage Oaks Bancorp, has announced the appointment of Rick Arredondo as president and chief banking officer of Heritage Oaks Bank.

Arredondo joined Heritage Oaks Bank on Monday.

"We are very pleased to have someone with Rick's extensive banking experience join our company," Lagomarsino said. "He has the strong banking background and leadership qualities that are important to us. He is a fantastic addition to our executive management team."

The chief banking officer is a newly created position that reports directly to Lagomarsino, who will remain the bank’s CEO. Arredondo will lead the bank’s customer-facing functions, including consumer and business banking, mortgage and marketing. He has more than 40 years of commercial and retail banking experience.

Arredondo has been involved in all aspects of banking, including customer acquisition, lending functions, deposit operations, treasury/cash management services, and mortgage sales and servicing.

Arredondo will serve as a key member of the Heritage Oaks Bank executive team.

Prior to joining Heritage Oaks Bank, he served as president and chief operating officer at Rabobank California in Roseville, overseeing a network of more than 120 branches. Prior to this position, Arredondo served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mellon 1st Business Bank in Los Angeles. He also held management positions at Santa Monica Bank and Bank of America.

— Rusty Watson is a senior vice president for Heritage Oaks Bank.