Rick Golman, Cole Wisniewski Join Corner Capital Advisors Team

Santa Barbara-based Corner Capital Advisors LLC has announced that Rick Golman has joined its team as senior vice president of business development.

He brings a long and successful career in downstream energy to the firm, most recently as a board member of Empire Petroleum Partners LLC, where he served for more than four years.

“I am very excited to join the Corner Capital team,” Golman said. “Their successful track record, along with consistently exceeding client expectations, speaks for itself.”

Prior to Empire, Golman successfully built several retail ventures in the convenience retailing and alcohol distribution industries. In 1960, he and his family established the QuikWay convenience store chain in Dallas, growing the operation to 88 stores and becoming a premier branded fuel distributor, flying the Shell brand at a majority of their stores.

The chain was acquired in 2011 by Empire Petroleum, where Golman remained and held operating roles as well as serving as a member of the Board of Directors. He also served this past year as chairman of the Texas Food & Fuel Association. Prior to convenience retailing, Golman’s family owned and operated a 15-store liquor chain in Dallas.

“We are very excited to have Rick join our team as a complement to our services and to his long and successful career,” said Andy Weber, founder of of Corner Capital Partners LLC, parent company of Corner Capital Advisors.

“Rick’s experience in managing family businesses, investor opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures in our industry adds a great dynamic to our firm.”

Carl Ray Polk Jr., managing partner of the firm, agreed.

“His acumen in financial engineering and relationship development will be an immediate benefit to our current and future clients,” he said.

Corner Capital also announced that Cole Wisniewski has joined its team as an analyst.

Wisniewski brings prior analytical experience from Focus Strategies Investment Banking and Harris Preston & Partners LLC in Austin. He has an undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Corner Capital Advisors LLC and its parent, Corner Capital Partners LLC, provide specialty advisory services for all refined products and to all constituencies in the downstream energy industry, including convenience store chains, fuel wholesalers and distributors, lubricant retailers and distributors, propane and heating oil distributors, and storage and transportation companies, among others.

