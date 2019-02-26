Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, February 26 , 2019, 6:36 pm | Mostly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank

Rick Hancock Named Head Coach at Santa Barbara Swim Club

By Amy Fritz for Santa Barbara Swim Club | February 26, 2019 | 5:08 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Swim Club Board of Directors has announced the hiring of Rick Hancock as the club's new head coach. He will start the job in early March.

Hancock most recently was associate head coach at Memphis Tiger Swimming in Tennessee, where he was primarily responsible for coaching the senior level swimmers, oversaw a staff of eight, and helped manage the team for new growth and development.

Before that, he was the head age group coach of the Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club (MTAC) for almost six years. During his time at MTAC, Hancock helped double the size of the program and developed and coached numerous successful swimmers including:

Multiple top 16 National Age Group ranked swimmers, and a number one finisher; SES (Southeastern Swimming) champions, Southern Zone champions, NCSA Juniors and USA Swimming Futures qualifiers. In 2015-16, the 11-12 and 13-14 year-old boys were the SES Team Champions.

Hancock helped MTAC gain three top 200 finishes in the Virtual Club Championship and achieve two bronze medals with USA Swimming. He previously was the founder, head coach and aquatics director of LTP Racing Club in South Carolina.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the SBSC and Southern California Swimming families, both have such a rich history of storied success," Hancock said. "I’m humbled, too, for the opportunity to be part of these swimming communities, and I'm looking forward to getting started on new beginnings.”

Hancock was a successful collegiate swimmer at the University of Virginia, where in his freshman year he helped UVA capture its sixth straight ACC title. He was a two-time ACC team champion, ACC bronze medalist in the 100 breaststroke, two-time Academic All American, six-time MVP Award and four-time Leadership Award winner.

He grew up in South Carolina where his father owned a recreation pool. Being around the pool it was natural that Hancock and his older sisters became successful swimmers. Both of his sisters swam in college (Georgia Tech and Duke) and one went on to coach at Auburn.

— Amy Fritz for Santa Barbara Swim Club.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 