Rick Hardin of Santa Barbara, 1951-2015

Posted on March 30, 2015 | 10:43 a.m.

Source: Whitney Hardin

Rick Hardin (1951-2015) passed away passed peacefully with family at his side.

He was raised in California, and he met his bride, Karen Avery, in 1974 while attending UCSB.

Karen and Rick were married soon thereafter and raised three children (Whitney, Avery and Reed). He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force with duty in Vietnam (17th Special Operations Squadron).

He attended law school at Western State University and practiced law in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years. He made many friends, professionally and personally, and really enjoyed helping people.

A gravesite final farewell ceremony will be held at Goleta Cemetery at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2. Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara in Rick's name.