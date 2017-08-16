Rick Haydon Retiring as Santa Maria City Manager at End of Year

Santa Maria City Manager Rick Haydon plans to retire at the end of this year, the city announced Wednesday.



Haydon was promoted to the top job in Santa Maria in 2011 after serving as assistant city manager for 12 years.

“Rick personifies the professional, dedicated civil servant,” Mayor Alice Patino said in a press release. “People look to Rick for leadership in many situations. His outstanding managerial skills extend from budgeting, to human resources, to negotiations.

"His eye for detail and his ability to lead and manage have certainly helped the Santa Maria community to many accomplishments. He leads by example, often gives credit to others, and through many challenges we all have been very fortunate to benefit from his advice and talent.”

Haydon's earlier tenure was marked by several controversial issues, including budget shortfalls, employee furloughs, officer-involved shootings and the death of an on-duty officer.

As city manager, Haydon oversees a city workforce of more than 700 employees and an annual operating budget of $196 million.

"Over the last several years I’ve been fortunate to work for supportive City Councils, and have been blessed to work alongside some pretty amazing and talented department heads and managers, so the city of Santa Maria should be in very good hands when I leave.” Haydon said.

“The employees in the city of Santa Maria have an incredible work ethic and are second to none. It has truly been an honor and privilege to have served them as their city manager over the last several years."

Haydon's last day will be Dec. 5.

The city has not announced the process and timeline for hiring a new city manager.

Haydon holds a bachelor's degree from Cal State, Fresno, and a master's degree from Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

Prior to coming to Santa Maria, Haydon worked in the cities of Dinuba, Monterey, Salinas and Fresno.

