Rick Springfield: A Voice and A Guitar at Chumash Resort

Rick Springfield’s “Stripped Down” solo show will offer an intimate night of music and storytelling starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, on stage at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom in Santa Ynez. Tickets are $25, $35 and $45.

While Springfield is best known for both megahit “Jessie’s Girl” and his role as Dr. Noah Drake on television's General Hospital, this performance does not portray him as the iconic 1980s heart-throb. In an effort to better connect his audience to his music, Springfield has “stripped down” his hits to their acoustic roots.

In a 2015 interview with The Washington Times he said: “I’ve always felt if you can’t sell a song with just a voice and an acoustic guitar, then there’s something missing in the song.”

Springfield is an Australian native who moved to the U.S. in 1972. His debut solo track “Speak to the Sky” reached Top 10 on the Australian pop charts and caught the attention of American record labels, bringing him to Los Angeles.

This single and his album Blessings did well, but Springfield chose to first focus on his acting career. He appeared on popular TV programs such as The Rockford Files, Wonder Woman, The Incredible Hulk and The Six-Million Dollar Man.

In 1980, Springfield was cast as the dashing Dr. Drake on the daytime drama General Hospital. As his popularity grew, Springfield released the album Working Class Dogs, which yielded the now-classic singles “I've Done Everything For You” and “Jessie's Girl.” “Jessie’s Girl” earned him his first Grammy.

Throughout his career Springfield has sold more than 25 million records, toured worldwide, and has collaborated with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The Chumash Casino Resort, on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.