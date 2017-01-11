Rick Springfield Cancels Performance at Chumash Casino Resort

We are sorry to announce that Rick Springfield has canceled the upcoming performance from his “Stripped Down” tour.

The performance was set to take place Jan. 19 in the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.

All tickets purchased with a credit card will be automatically refunded to the card on file within five to seven business days. For cash transactions that were made at the Club Indulge desk, please return to the Chumash Casino Resort to collect your refund. You may contact the box office at 805.686.3800 with further questions.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Caitlyn Baker represents the Chumash Casino Resort.