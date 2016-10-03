Ricky Beebe Named Scholar-Athlete of Year at Providence

Senior Ricky Beebe was honored as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Providence School at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Beebe was an All-CIF basketball honoree for the Patriots last season and the team captain. He was named the Male Athlete of the Year at the school and the basketball team’s MVP as a junior.

In the classroom, he holds a 4.5 grade-point average carrying Advanced-Placement classes in Calculus, Chemistry, Economics and Government, British Literature and Comparative World Views. He’s been on the Providence Head of School List for his entire four years of high school at Providence.

His community activities include work with his church for the last three years and the Westmont Basketball Camp.

Ricky plans to attend Westmont College next fall. He is the son of Pamela and Dr. Gayle Beebe, the president at Westmont.