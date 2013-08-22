Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 1:54 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Ride-Sharing Flight Service to Land at Santa Barbara Airport

Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet partners with Santa Barbara Aviation on an option connecting the business community with Silicon Valley

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 22, 2013 | 8:56 p.m.

A new ride-sharing flight service designed to connect the local business community to the Silicon Valley soon will launch from the Santa Barbara Airport.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet (GEM) initiative have partnered with a private charter company to develop the Santa Barbara Airshare program, which would allow locals to book direct flights to San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego.

The online platform for the air service offered via Santa Barbara Aviation is nearing completion, with official program launch expected in the coming months.

Santa Barbara Airshare reinstates a regular direct flight to San Jose — something the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce has been working to bring back since commercial airlines canceled the service in June 2010.

“It’s a huge savings,” said Kristen Miller, chamber president/CEO. “We don’t want to be Silicon Valley. … We are where we are for a reason. But to be able to connect with those people a little more easily, it’s just an added tool for our local economy.”

Miller told Noozhawk the idea of the program is to allow users to “be master of their own universe,” employing a username to search the online platform for dates and times when others are planning to fly or to create and then book their own preferred flights.

A day trip to San Jose would be about $800, but fares would vary depending on the number of passengers in the seven-seat private charter.

Miller said the ride-sharing program is directly in line with the mission of GEM, which is the chamber’s year-old partnership with the City of Goleta and UC Santa Barbara to attract and foster local tech start-up businesses.

“As GEM was being formed, this was in the top three things the entrepreneurs told us they needed,” she said. “It’s one of the most exciting things we’ve been working on.”

While the website nears completion, Miller said, chamber members have been meeting with UCSB employees and local business people to better design flights that are comparable in price or cheaper than commercial travel.

Sheridan Rosenberg, who founded Santa Barbara Aviation with her husband, Max, in 1999, said the new direct service will eliminate a lot of stress for travelers who would no longer have to pay for overnight stays or rental cars, not to mention cutting down on time spent away from the office.

The flexibility of the pay-as-you-go model means fliers also don’t have to worry about committing to a monthly membership, she added.

“It’s a terrific value,” Rosenberg said, noting a likely overlap with current clients. “It’s very burdensome for people to travel in and out of Santa Barbara, especially out of the Bay Area or down to Orange County for business.

"In some ways, it’s just really impossible. I’d really like to open it up so it’s not so exclusive. This is something that’s really for our community.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 