Ride for Free During Great Goleta Rail Race at South Coast Railroad Museum

Unlimited free miniature-train and handcar rides will be given to all South Coast Railroad Museum visitors on Saturday, May 16 from 1 to 3:45 p.m. as part of the 18th annual Great Goleta Rail Race.

The public is invited to attend the free event, which is being made possible by contributions from more than 100 museum friends, area businesses and organizations.



Reminiscent of the legendary saga of John Henry, the Great Goleta Rail Race will offer its own version of the epic struggle between human and machine, as the people-powered museum handcar and the “Goleta Short Line” miniature train engage in a friendly competition to determine which can complete the greatest number of passenger-miles over a three-hour span.



Both the miniature train and handcar will operate continuously from 1 to 3:45 p.m. Train riders must be at least 34 inches tall; handcar riders must be at least 48 inches tall.



Admission to the railroad museum is free; donations are appreciated. The museum is located at 300 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

— Gary Coombs is director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.