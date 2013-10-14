Ride to Recovery Bicycle Ride to Roll Along Central Coast Highways

More than 200 injured veterans and their supporters will be participating in the Ride to Recovery Bicycle Ride and will use portions of the state highway system this Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the following locations:

» Highway 129 in Santa Cruz County

» Highway 152 in Santa Cruz County between Watsonville and the Santa Clara County line

» Highway 1 at various locations throughout Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara counties

» Highway 246 between Purisma Road in Buellton to Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County

» Highway 154 between Highway 246 to State Street in Santa Barbara County

There will not be any road closures resulting from this event, but motorists should use caution when cyclists are present.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.

— Laurie Baima is a public affairs coordinator for Caltrans District 5.