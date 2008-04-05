Friday, May 4 , 2018, 3:11 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Riding the Line from Designer to Dude Ranch

Anita LePage’s Cowgirls Don’t Cry Collection is right at home on a range of occasions.

By Alissa Sears | April 5, 2008 | 9:00 p.m.

{mosimage}

From boots to buckles, cowgirl-inspired fashion is one of the season’s hottest trends. Fashion designer and longtime equestrian Anita LePage has brought the true cowgirl spirit — the adventure, courage and passion — to fashion with the wildly successful Cowgirls Don’t Cry Collection. The collection invokes the relaxed cowgirl lifestyle with a fashionable edge, appreciated by cowgirls and busy city folk alike.

LePage is the founder of Santa Barbara-based Cowgirls Don’t Cry, a women’s apparel company dedicated to Cowgirl-hip designs – both practical and stylish – that retail from $10 to $62.

“Working extensively in the fashion industry, I had the opportunity to work with some of the world’s best designers,” LePage said. “Yet I feel that there is a little cowgirl in all of us and I am determined to bring that spirit to the world through our brand. Levis paved the way in bringing the Western feel to the mainstream, and we continue to expand the appreciation of the genre with incredible response.”

Cowgirls Don’t Cry offers premium quality designs and fun, equine-infused merchandise that includes apparel, accessories and other related merchandise retailing from $10 to $62. The collection is comprised of 100 percent cotton and 100 percent organic premium cotton knits, including tees, hoodies, yoga pants, fleece pants, mini skirts, undies, bras, cropped pants, socks and baseball caps decorated with equine-inspired, hip designs. Ten percent of all profits go toward supporting horses at sanctuaries and horse rescue organizations.

“Women and men alike are thrilled with the hip designs, incredible quality of our fabrics and the fundamental philosophy of Cowgirls Don’t Cry," LePage said. "The response has been truly astounding — people everywhere have been touched by the ‘cowgirl’ spirit that embodies strength, adventure and the willingness to always get back on the horse.”

Click here for more information or call 805.964.3465.

Alissa Sears is with ChristieCommunications.

