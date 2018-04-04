Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Open at New Site

The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center will open its doors at 540 W. Pueblo St. on Monday, Sept. 18.

The three-story, 54,780-square-foot medical center, which is two blocks from Sansum Clinic and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, brings members of the Santa Barbara oncology team to a single location where patients can access all aspects of multi-disciplinary care.

Those areas include medical oncology and hematology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, clinical research, genetic counseling, patient navigation, nutrition, social work services, resource library, wellness and community outreach.

Following is information about providers at the center:

Medical Oncology & Hematology: Now at 317 W. Pueblo St., it is moving to 540 W. Pueblo St. Sept. 18. Providers: Drs. Mark Abate, Mukul Gupta, Ryan F. Kendle, Gregg Newman and Julie Taguchi. Also, Hangama Abassi, NP, OCN, and Marissa Piacenti, PA-C

Providers at 540 W. Pueblo St. also moving Sept 18: Drs. Daniel Greenwald, Frederic C. Kass and Novejot (Neetu) K. Sekhon, and Amanda Sweet, PA-C.

Radiation Oncology: The following providers now at 300 W. Pueblo St. will relocate in phases: Drs. Lindsay H. Blount, George Cheng, Shane Cotter and W. Warren Suh. Patients’ appointment reminders will indicate at which location appointments will be scheduled.

Nuclear Medicine: Drs. David Carlson and William M. Pace will remain at 300 W. Pueblo St. The department will adopt the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center name and logo.

Lompoc and Solvang Medical Oncology: Locations have the same physicians and staff, while adopting the new Ridley-Tree Cancer Center name and logo. Providers are Drs. Jonathan Berkowitz, Juliet Penn and Thomas B. Woliver.

Phone numbers at 540 W. Pueblo St.: Medical Oncology & Hematology, 879-0670; Radiation Oncology, 879-0650; Surgical Oncology, 879-0680. At 300 W. Pueblo St., Nuclear Medicine, 563-5870.

In Lompoc, 1225 N. H St., 737-8700. In Solvang, 2040 Viborg Road, Ste. 140, 686-5370.

For more information, visit www.Ridley-TreeCC.org.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.