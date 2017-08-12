Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
Your Health
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Wins Accreditation for Radiation Services

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | August 12, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has demonstrated compliance with the standards of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Accreditation Program for Excellence (APEx), effective Aug. 1, for a four-year accreditation of its radiation oncology services.

APEx is an independent radiation oncology practice accreditation program developed by ASTRO based on a comprehensive set of 16 evidence-based standards of radiation oncology practice.

The standards focus on five pillars of patient care: the process of care; the radiation oncology team; safety; quality management; and patient-centered care.

“Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is pleased to receive APEx accreditation from the premier radiation oncology society in our field,” said Dr. W. Warren Suh, medical director, and Clarence Thompson, administrative director.

“Evaluating our processes in relation to ASTRO’s high standards, including standards for safety and quality, validates our longstanding history and tradition of excellence in clinical practice and recognizes the efforts of our radiation oncology team to deliver high-quality patient-centered radiation oncology care in our Santa Barbara community,” he said.

“ASTRO is proud to recognize Ridley-Tree Cancer Center for achieving APEx accreditation,” said ASTRO chair Dr. David C. Beyer. “Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has demonstrated a commitment to providing their patients with safe, high-quality radiation therapy services.”

Accreditation through APEx is a rigorous, voluntary, multi-step process that can take up to one year to complete. Each center seeking APEx accreditation must have its policies and procedures evaluated using objective, verifiable expectations for performance in radiation oncology.

It must demonstrate its commitment to high standards of safety and quality in the practice of radiation oncology and that it practices patient-centered care by promoting effective communication, coordinating treatment, and engaging patients and their families as partners in care.

APEx’s program structure includes a self-assessment process and a facility visit conducted by a medical physicist and a radiation oncologist, radiation therapist, nurse, dosimetrist, nurse practitioner, physician assistant or practice administrator.

APEx applicants have access to a library of quality improvement practice management tools to facilitate a culture of safety. APEx reflects competencies and practices identified and endorsed in the 2012 ASTRO publication Safety is No Accident: A Framework for Quality Radiation Oncology and Care.

— Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic.

 

