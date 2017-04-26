Righetti High a California Star Honor Roll School

Righetti High School in Santa Maria has been named a California Star Honor Roll School, making the school one of about 1,800 in the state to receive the distinction.

The selection was made by the Educational Results Partnership and the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence after an extensive analysis of student data from every public school in California. A banner will arrive in a few weeks and be proudly displayed.

The Honor Roll is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and highlight successful practices that improve outcomes for students.

Schools receiving this distinction from leaders in the California academic and business communities have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.

For high schools, the Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.

Principal Karen Rotondi said she feels the “enthusiasm” and “dedication” from the Righetti family and appreciates the collaborative efforts and positive teamwork.

“We are so proud of this recognition,’’ she said.

“Our teachers and staff have worked and continue to work very hard on our commitment to student achievement, career and college readiness and always strive to improve our practices," she said.

"Our dedicated efforts will remain aimed at all students no matter what challenges they may face or their background.’’

— Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.